COVID-19: Potential impact on Beverage Cans Market Analysis and Business Trends 2019 to 2027

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Beverage Cans market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Beverage Cans market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Beverage Cans market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Beverage Cans market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

market players to increase their market share and customer base in the global beverage cans market. For instance,

On 13 th December 2018, ORG Technology Co. Ltd., a leading Chinese metal packaging company, acquired the metal beverage packaging facilities in China from Ball Corporation.

December 2018, ORG Technology Co. Ltd., a leading Chinese metal packaging company, acquired the metal beverage packaging facilities in China from Ball Corporation. On 17 th April 2019, the Ardagh Group, a leading beverage cans manufacturer announced the expansion of production at its Jacareí and Manaus can end facilities in Brazil. By doing so, the company is focusing on catering to the increasing demand of aluminum packaging.

April 2019, the Ardagh Group, a leading beverage cans manufacturer announced the expansion of production at its Jacareí and Manaus can end facilities in Brazil. By doing so, the company is focusing on catering to the increasing demand of aluminum packaging. On 6 th February 2018, Ball Corporation, a leading aluminum packaging manufacturer announced that they will build a new production plant for one-line beverage cans in Asunción, Paraguay.

February 2018, Ball Corporation, a leading aluminum packaging manufacturer announced that they will build a new production plant for one-line beverage cans in Asunción, Paraguay. 16th August 2019, Crown Beverage Packaging North America, a leading beverage cans manufacturer in the North American Market opened a new graphics studio for beverage cans. This new facility enables the development of innovative ideas and designs for beverage cans in the market.

These merger and acquisition strategies will enable key market players to further consolidate their position in the global beverage cans market. The emerging players are implementing the growth strategies followed by the prominent market players to gain a foothold in the market.

