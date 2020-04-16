COVID-19: Potential impact on Coal Trading Market : Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments

The latest study on the Coal Trading market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Coal Trading market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Coal Trading market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Coal Trading market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Coal Trading market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Coal Trading Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Coal Trading market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Coal Trading market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global coal trading market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global coal trading market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

Coal is the most widely available fossil fuel resources and forms the backbone of world’s electricity supply. Coal is the key component in production of iron, steel and cement which is a vital material in building sustainable societies. Consumption of coal is high in power industry. In terms of types, coal can be segmented into lignite, sub-bituminous, bituminous and anthracite. It is employed in various sectors such as power, iron and cement. Consumption of coal is one of the important economic indicators to gauge the growth potential of any region. Challenge of energy poverty and global warming issues is the main driver for investments in clean coal technology. National, international and financing policies must support usage of the most efficient and cleanest coal technology.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the coal trading business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. One of the most prominent drivers is the rise in power sector. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the coal trading market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

Transportation cost plays a vital role in determining the final price of coal traded in the market. It constitutes a huge share of the total price of the coal. Demand for coal would be dependent on its price in the international market.

Rise in industrial development in Asia Pacific is a major driver for the coal trading market in the region. North America was the second-largest market for coal trading in 2014. The market in North America and Rest of the World experienced sluggish growth in the year. However, growth in infrastructure activities is anticipated to boost market growth in these regions in the near future. China, and India are likely to emerge as high potential markets for coal trading in Asia Pacific.

The coal trading market was segmented on the basis of type into lignite, sub-bituminous, bituminous and anthracite. Coal was segmented on the basis of application such as power, iron, cement and others. The coal trading market was analyzed across five geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the coal trading market. Key players in the market include Arch Coal Inc., Coal India Limited, PT Adaro Energy Tbk., PT Bumi Resources Tbk., China Shenhua Energy Company, Glencore Plc, Siberian Coal Energy Company, BHP Billiton Limited, Peabody Energy Corporation, and Anglo American Plc. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Coal Trading Market: By Type

Lignite

Sub-bituminous

Bituminous

Anthracite

Coal trading Market: By Application

Power

Iron & Steel

Cement

Others such as small & medium sized enterprises, household heating, fertilizers, paper etc.

Coal Trading Market: By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Kazakhstan Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South & Central America



COVID-19 Impact on Coal Trading Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Coal Trading market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Coal Trading market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Coal Trading market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Coal Trading market? Which application of the Coal Trading is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Coal Trading market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Coal Trading market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Coal Trading market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Coal Trading

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Coal Trading market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Coal Trading market in different regions

