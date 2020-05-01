COVID-19: Potential impact on Construction in VietnamKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 Market 2020 Industry Demand, Share, Trend and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2026

“

Summary

Vietnams construction industry registered an annual growth of 9.1% in real terms in 2019, following an average annual growth of 9.7% during 2015-2018. This was due to positive developments in economic conditions and investments in transport, residential and energy infrastructure construction projects. Additionally, government efforts to attract foreign investment supported the industry’s growth.

The industrys output value is expected to continue to expand over the forecast period (2020-2024), with investments in transport infrastructure, energy and manufacturing. In January 2020, for example, the World Bank signed an agreement with the government to provide a loan worth VND229.1 billion (US$10.3 million) to build a new rapid bus corridor in Ho Chi Minh city, and in September 2019, the government announced plans to spend VND30 trillion (US$1.3 billion) to build a new expressway in Mekong by 2023. The focus on the development of local energy resources is also expected to drive industry growth. The government plans to install 55.3GW of a new coal-fired power plant in the country during the period of 2020-2030. The government also plans to add 7.2GW of a new solar power plant during the same period.

The industrys output value in real terms is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.69% over the forecast period. However, there are potential risks in the early part of the forecast period, reflecting the uncertain outlook for the economy and investor confidence owing to the outbreak of the ongoing Coronavirus, which could have an adverse impact on construction spending – particularly in the commercial sector.

