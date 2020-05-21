COVID-19: Potential impact on Electrical Steel Market: In-depth Research Report 2019-2027

Global Electrical Steel Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Electrical Steel market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Electrical Steel market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Electrical Steel market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Electrical Steel market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Electrical Steel market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Electrical Steel market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Electrical Steel Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Electrical Steel market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electrical Steel market

Most recent developments in the current Electrical Steel market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Electrical Steel market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Electrical Steel market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Electrical Steel market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Electrical Steel market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Electrical Steel market? What is the projected value of the Electrical Steel market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Electrical Steel market?

Electrical Steel Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Electrical Steel market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Electrical Steel market. The Electrical Steel market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

segmented as follows:

Electrical Steel Market, by Type

Grain Oriented

Non-grain Oriented

Electrical Steel Market, by Application

Transformer

Inductor

Motor Rotor Stator Others

Others

Electrical Steel Market, by End-user Industry

Automotive

Manufacturing

Energy

Household Appliances

Others

Electrical Steel Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Currently, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer as well as producer of electrical steel in terms of revenue and volume. This is ascribed primarily to the rise in urbanization and industrialization in developing economies such as China and India. The surplus of steel is significantly high due to overcapacity. This has led to closure of various steel mills in China. This is expected to impact the global supply as well as demand for electrical steel and counterparts.

The prices of steel plates, rebars, cold-rolled coils, and hot rolled coils have been rising across the globe. This trend is likely to continue in the near future.

