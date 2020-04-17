COVID-19: Potential impact on Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2027

The latest study on the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Market segmentation includes demand for individual products and applications in all the regions and countries.

The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain. The report covers drivers and restraints for the emulsion polymers market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, it includes the study of opportunities in the emulsion polymers market at the global level.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to gauge the degree of competition in the emulsion polymers market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been analyzed based on attractiveness. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive general attractiveness of the market. The report includes price trend analysis for raw materials (butadiene, styrene, n-butyl acrylate, and vinyl acetate monomer) and emulsion polymers from 2014 to 2023.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Arkema S.A., Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, BASF SE, Batf Industry Co., Ltd., Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Trinseo S.A., and Wacker Chemie AG. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview.

This report segments the global emulsion polymers market as follows:



Emulsion Polymers Market – Product Analysis Acrylics Styrene-butadiene latex Vinyl acetate polymers Polyurethane Others (Silicone, Hybrid Epoxy, etc.)



Emulsion Polymers Market – End-user Analysis Paints & Coatings Paper & Paperboard Adhesives Textiles & Non-woven Others (Leather, etc.)



Emulsion Polymers Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



COVID-19 Impact on Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

