COVID-19: Potential impact on High Voltage Electric Heaters Market : Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global High Voltage Electric Heaters market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the High Voltage Electric Heaters market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the High Voltage Electric Heaters market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the High Voltage Electric Heaters market.

As per the report, the High Voltage Electric Heaters market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the High Voltage Electric Heaters market are highlighted in the report. Although the High Voltage Electric Heaters market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Segmentation of the High Voltage Electric Heaters Market

Competitive Landscape

The report on the high voltage electric heaters market provide insights and detailed profiles of all the leading market players. The study also focuses business strategies being adopted by both established and emerging players in the high voltage electric heaters market. The report also provides details on new developments, key financials, product portfolio, business strategies, and mergers and acquisitions in the high voltage electric heaters market.

Companies in the market are focusing on worldwide expansion through partnerships, opening new facilities, and mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Mitsubishi is planning to build a parts industry and supply chain in Vietnam. The company is also planning to develop a second plant in Vietnam by 2020 with the capacity of around 30,000 to 50,000 vehicles per year.

BorgWarner opened new production plant in China to support growing demand from hybrid, electric vehicles and combustion. The plant will produce drive motors, and EV and HEV products.

Definition

The high voltage electric heater is a heating system in the hybrid and electric vehicles. It helps to convert electricity into heat with DC voltages from 250 to 450 volts. High voltage coolant heaters, high voltage air heaters, and high voltage battery heaters are some of the high voltage electric heaters products.

Market Segmentation

The high voltage electric heaters market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle technology, vehicle type, and maximum heating performance. The key segments in the report on high voltage electric heaters market are further bifurcated into sub-segments to provide better understanding of the market.

Based on the product type the high voltage electric heater market is segmented into High Voltage Battery Heaters, High Voltage Coolant Heaters, and High Voltage Air Heaters. On the basis of vehicle technology the market is segmented into HEV, PHEV, and BEV

By vehicle type, the high voltage electric heaters market is segmented into HCV, LCV, and Passenger Cars. On the basis of maximum heating performance, the market is segmented into Up to 4 kW, 4-7 kW, and Above 7 kW.

Research Methodology

The research methodology forms the base of the key insights and forecast provided on the high voltage electric heaters market. Both primary and secondary research was done to provide essential information and data on the high voltage electric heaters market. Important numbers in form of value, volume, CAGR, year-on-year growth and factors playing important role in the market are obtained through interviews conducted with high voltage electric heaters market experts and valid data sources.

