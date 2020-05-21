COVID-19: Potential impact on Lubricant Packaging Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2025

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Lubricant Packaging market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Lubricant Packaging market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Lubricant Packaging market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Lubricant Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Lubricant Packaging market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Lubricant Packaging market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Lubricant Packaging and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

Market: Segmentation

The lubricant plastics packaging market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous lubricant packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents.

Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of lubricant packaging in GCC. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the GCC lubricant packaging market. Market numbers for the GCC packaging type, lubricant type, material type and end use type segments have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of region’s demand. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, IMF reports, Philips Capital and company annual reports and publications.

Companies Mentioned in this Report

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the GCC market. Key players in the GCC packaging type, lubricant type, material type and end use type segments market include, Duplas Al Sharq, Takween Advanced Industries, Saudi Can Manufacturing Company Ltd, Zamil Plastics Industries Ltd, Mold Tek Packaging Ltd, Neelkamal Plastics Factory LLC, First Press Plastic Moulders Ltd.

The GCC lubricant packaging market is segmented below:

By Packaging Type

Stand up pouches

Bottles

Drums

Pails

Cans

Tubes

Kegs

Bag-in-box

Intermediate Bulk Containers

By Lubricant Type

Engine Oils

Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids

Process Oils

Metalworking Fluids

General Industrial Oils

Gear Oils

Greases

By Material Type

Metal Steel Tin

Plastic Polyethylene LDPE HDPE

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

By End User

Automotive

Metalworking

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Machine Industry

Chemicals

Other Manufacturing

