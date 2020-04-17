COVID-19: Potential impact on Pediatric Nutrition Ingredients Market : Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments

“

Persistence Market Research recently published a market report which offers valuable insights pertaining to the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Pediatric Nutrition Ingredients market through the forecast period (2019-2029). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Pediatric Nutrition Ingredients market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Pediatric Nutrition Ingredients market are discussed in detail.

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Pediatric Nutrition Ingredients market. The major changes that are likely to occur in the business models of several companies post the COVID-19 pandemic is also highlighted in detail. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Some of the key players in the global pediatric nutrition ingredients market are Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Abbott, Kate Farms, Kerry Group plc, BASF SE, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Carbery foods, Cargill Incorporated, AAK AB, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., SACHSENMILCH LEPPERSDORF GMBH etc.

Opportunities for market participants in the global pediatric nutrition ingredients market.

Majority of the market share for pediatric nutrition ingredients market is held by North America and Europe, but the market has nearly matured so the opportunities for growth in pediatric nutrition ingredients market are present largely in developing region where increasing awareness for safe pediatric nutrition coupled with increasing dispensable income and increasing women workforce has set healthy prospects for the growth of pediatric nutrition ingredients growth. Opportunities for growth in the gluten free and dairy free pediatric nutrition ingredients are also present at large owing to a rapid increase in vegan population globally. Developing regions also present an opportunity for growth because of a higher birth rate compared to developed countries.

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, the U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe)

APAC (India, China, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pediatric nutrition ingredients market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with pediatric nutrition ingredients market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

