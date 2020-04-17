COVID-19: Potential impact on Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market Report by Material, Application and Geography – Global Forecast To 2028

The presented market report on the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market at a granular level.

Electric and Hybrid Automobile Production – A Prime Demand Booster of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins

Commonly recognized as a super engineering plastic, polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins are known for their light-weight and heat resistance features. These features are being highly embraced by the automotive industry which is witnessing a rapid change in terms of ongoing vehicle electrification. In a bid to meet rising demand for light-weight and fuel-efficient automobiles, the number of electric components has increased dramatically.

The polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins are highly sought after in electric auto parts that require high-temperature stability such as motor coils, insulating films, wires and other electrical parts. As the polymer withstands up to 200oC of temperature, it is highly suitable for electric vehicle auto parts that run at high temperature including lithium-ion batteries.

In a normal gas-powered car, about 1 kg of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins are used, whereas up to 2 to 3 kgs of the polymer are used in hybrid and electric cars. Well aware of the increasing production of hybrid and electric vehicles, prominent manufacturers in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market are actively engaged in enhancing the production capacities of PPS compounds to leverage the lucrative opportunities emerging in the automotive industry.

A Good Price Point Combined with Performance Propels Consumption of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins

In addition to their exceptional properties, polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins also fall in the category of high-performance thermoplastics that deliver a good cost and performance balance. Although manufacturers in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market have introduced new formulations of PPS resins with superior qualities, the cost range remains affordable for end-users.

Volatility in the plastic industry prevails owing to fluctuations in the raw material prices. However, lower cost and availability of sodium sulfide and p-dichlorobenzene – raw materials of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) provide a good price point to PPS in the thermoplastic market.

Coal-Fired Thermal Plants Ensure Future Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Demand

According to Carbon Brief, during the span of 2000 and 2017, globally, reliance on coal-fired power has doubled the capacity to 2,000 gigawatts, especially led by significant growth in India and China.

Coal-fired power plants generate a significant amount of fly ash, which if entered in the air can pollute the air significantly. Filter bags play a crucial role in the power plants wherein along with filter media, they efficiently remove dust and help in the neutralization of harmful gases.

Although many new coal-fired power plant operations are being halted across the globe, a considerable number of new plant constructions are underway. Growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations regarding emissions from these plants are likely to boost the demand for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) filter bags for functional power plants in the future.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins – Definition

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin is a high-performance engineering thermoplastic polymer. Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins have high heat deflection temperature, greater chemical resistance, dimensional stability and flame retardancy. The resins of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) are used as an alternative to metal and thermosets.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market – About the Report

Fact.MR has published a new report titled, “Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027.” The polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market report covers analysis of all the vital market facets that hold significant influence on the growth of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market. The polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market analysis is carried out for the historical period of 2013-2017 and forecast period 2018-2027.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market – Segmentation

The polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is thoroughly studied in terms production, consumption and application-wise utilization. Based on a thorough supply-demand scenario, the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is segmented based on application which includes automotive, electrical & electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Filters & Filter bags, Coatings, and others.

The polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is studied for key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA. The regional analysis in all the regions is based on a thorough country-wise analysis of all key countries of the regions.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market – Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market report covers an all-inclusive analysis of important market facets that hold significant influence on the growth of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market. A thorough analysis as such can answer some of the bemusing questions of the business professionals interested in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market.

What will be the volume consumption of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market in 2019?

How will the supply-demand scenario will impact the growth of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market during the forecast period?

Which application will register largest consumption of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market by the end of the forecast period?

Which region will register highest consumption of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins in 2019?

How will be the impact of the regulatory framework on the growth of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market during the forecast?

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market – Research Methodology

A robust research methodology followed during the course of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market study is discussed in detail in the section of research methodology. A thorough discussion on the primary and secondary research used in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market study is covered in this section.

Primary research methodology includes an exhaustive interviews with industry savants and leading market vendors. Also view of domain-specific senior analysts are considered. Secondary research methodology includes study of the industry database, published company press releases and other industry related credible data sources.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market

Important queries related to the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

