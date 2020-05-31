COVID-19: Potential impact on RFID Market – Survey on Future Scope by 2028
Detailed Study on the Global RFID Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the RFID market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current RFID market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the RFID market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the RFID market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
The report on the RFID market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the RFID market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the RFID market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the RFID market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.
RFID Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the RFID market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the RFID market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the RFID in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alien Technology
Applied Wireless RFID
Avery Dennison
Caen RFID
Checkpoint Systems
GAO RFID
Globeranger
Impinj
Invengo
Mojix
Motorola
Nedap
NXP Semiconductors
Smartrac Technology
Thingmagic
Zebra
Honeywell Aidc
Securitag Assembly Group (SAG)
Identiv
Confidex
Omni-ID
Savi Technology
Vizinex RFID
HID Global
Trackx
RFID Global Solution
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Tags
Readers
Software
Others
Segment by Application
Transportation
Agriculture
Healthcare
Logistic
Aerospace
Retail
Security and Access Contro
Others
Essential Findings of the RFID Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the RFID market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the RFID market
- Current and future prospects of the RFID market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the RFID market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the RFID market