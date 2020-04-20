COVID-19: Potential impact on Surgery Tables Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2032
COVID-19 Impact on Surgery Tables Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Surgery Tables market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Surgery Tables market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
companies profiled in the global surgery tables market include Stryker, STERIS plc, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Mizuho OSI, Getinge AB, Surgical Tables Inc., AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc., BARRFAB, and Merivaara Corp.
The global surgery tables market has been segmented as follows:
Global Surgery Tables Market, by Type
- Powered
- Non-powered
Global Surgery Tables Market, by Application
- General Surgery Tables
- Orthopedic Tables
- Imaging Tables
- Others
Global Surgery Tables Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Others
Global Surgery Tables Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Peru
- Bolivia
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
