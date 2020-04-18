COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Edge Computing Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2028

The global Edge Computing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Edge Computing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Edge Computing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Edge Computing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the global edge computing market on the basis of component, end-user, application, and region. The segments based on component are hardware, software, and services. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into education, healthcare, automotive, surveillance, and others.

On the basis of application, the edge computing market is segmented as IoT, data monitoring, analytics, and others. The report provides in-depth analysis of each key segment, and also including valuable insights at macro and micro levels.

Global Edge Computing Market: Competitive Analysis

The report looks into the competitive landscape of global edge computing market, wherein key players are positioned according to the competitive hierarchy and recent developments in the recent past.

Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Intel Corp, Schneider Electric SE, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Aricent Inc. are the key companies operating in the global edge computing market that have been profiled in this report.

Each market player encompassed in the Edge Computing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Edge Computing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Edge Computing Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Edge Computing market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Edge Computing market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

