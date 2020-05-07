COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Epoxy Curing Agents Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2018 to 2028

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Epoxy Curing Agents market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Epoxy Curing Agents market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Epoxy Curing Agents market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Epoxy Curing Agents market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Essential Findings of the Report

Factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Epoxy Curing Agents market over the forecast period

Competition analysis that provides intricate details related to the business prospects of leading market players

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Epoxy Curing Agents market

Y-o-Y growth of each market segment

Pricing strategies of various market players in the Epoxy Curing Agents market

Epoxy Curing Agents Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional assessment section provides a thorough understanding of the market scenario, growth opportunities, current trends, regulatory framework, restraints and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reach regional market. Regions covered in the report:

By Application

The application analysis offers critical insights related to the consumption volume of the Epoxy Curing Agents for different applications. Applications of the Epoxy Curing Agents include:

By Product Type

The product adoption patterns of various products segmented in the Epoxy Curing Agents market are analyzed in detail in the well-researched market study. The different products include:

Other key companies in the epoxy curing agents market include Olin Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Gabriel Performance Products, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, DIC Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Showa Denko KK, Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, and Aditya Birla Corporation.

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials will Increase Applications of Epoxy Curing Agents across Industries

Stringent regulatory norms and quality standards are bolstering the use of lightweight materials in various industrial sectors, including aerospace as well as automotive industries. In addition, epoxy curing agents have been witnessing burgeoning demand the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) that are vastly used in an exhaustive range of electronic products, such as mobile devices, smartphones, automotive electronics, machinery, and other consumer electronics. Thereby, growing demand for epoxy curing agents as a lightweight raw materials in various industrial applications will continue to hold a significant impact on developments in the epoxy curing agents market in upcoming years.

Epoxy Curing Agents to Find Multiple Applications across Industries; Paints, Coatings, and Inks will Lead the Rally

The epoxy curing agents market is witnessing incremental growth with the increasing demand for epoxy curing agents in a variety of industrial applications. The demand for epoxy curing agents is expected to remain highest, as it is likely to contribute to the market growth with the largest revenue share of approximately US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2028. However, applications of epoxy curing agents as a composite materials are likely to grow at the fastest growth rate of nearly 5.5% during the period 2018-2028. Surging consumption of composites across various industrial sectors including wind energy generation, electrical materials, and the transportation industry, is expected to boost the epoxy curing agents market in the coming future.

Amines and Polyamines Account for Nearly Half the Revenue Share of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market

Various types of epoxy curing agents, such as amides and polyamides, amines and polyamines, phenolic, and anhydrides, find numerous applications across various industrial sectors. Increasing demand for amines and polyamines in most industrial applications is leading to account for over 48% revenue share in the epoxy curing agents market. However, owing to stringent regulatory norms due to harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions vis-à-vis amines and polyamides, end-users in the epoxy curing agents market are shifting to amide and polyamides. Thereby, amines and polyamines are likely to lose their market share to amides and polyamides in the upcoming years.

Important questions pertaining to the Epoxy Curing Agents market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the Epoxy Curing Agents market? What are the prospects of the Epoxy Curing Agents market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the Epoxy Curing Agents market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the Epoxy Curing Agents market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

