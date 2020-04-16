COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Good Growth Opportunities in Global Roofing Market

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Roofing market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Roofing market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

Key Market Insights Included in the Report:

Roadmap of the various growth opportunities in the global Roofing market

Ongoing research and development activities within the Roofing market

Impact of the regulatory policies on the Roofing market in different regions

Key insights related to the scope of innovation in the Roofing market

Regional assessment of the market in terms of market share, size, and growth

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Roofing market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the application and product segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global roofing market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for roofing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and application segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global roofing market. Key players profiled in the report are Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Sika AG, Monier Building Group, and IKO Industries Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global roofing market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global roofing market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and region. Market size and forecast for each product and application segments have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Roofing Market, by Product

Bituminous

Metal

Tiles

Elastomeric

Others

Global Roofing Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Non-commercial

Global Roofing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various products and applications wherein roofing is used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the roofing market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global roofing market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players operating in the market to understand competition level

It includes Porters’ Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

Key queries addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to gain market attractiveness over the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to accelerate the demand for the Roofing in the upcoming years? What is the predicted volume and value of the Roofing market by 2029? What are the growth prospects of the Roofing market in region 1? What are the potential threats and limitstions that could hamper the growth of the Roofing market?

