COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Good Growth Opportunities in Global Telecommunication Services Market

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global telecommunication service market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The key players profiled in the global telecommunication service as a service market include Virgin Media, Verizon Communications, Orange S.A, Telefonica SA, T-Mobile, Bharti Airtel, AT&T Inc., TalkTalk Telecom Group plc, Vodafone, Telus Communications, Telnet Belgium, Rogers Communications, BCE Inc. etc.

The global telecommunication services market is segmented as below:

Global Telecommunication Services Market: Package

Double Play

Triple Play

Quad Play

Global Telecommunication Services Market: End-use Vertical

Residential

Commercial

Global Telecommunication Services Market: Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



