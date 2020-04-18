COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Low Voltage Drives Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2019-2068
In 2029, the Low Voltage Drives market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Low Voltage Drives market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Low Voltage Drives market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Low Voltage Drives market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
The report on the Low Voltage Drives market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Low Voltage Drives market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Low Voltage Drives market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
Global Low Voltage Drives market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Low Voltage Drives market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Low Voltage Drives market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB Ltd.
Schneider Electric
Siemens Ltd
Rockwell Automation
Danfoss A/S
YASKAWA Electric Corp.
SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG
Nidec Control Techniques Ltd.
KEB Automation KG
General Electric Co.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
by Capacity
0.75 – 2.1 kW
2.2 – 7.4 kW
7.5 – 45 kW
46 – 75 kW
76 – 110 kW
111 – 375 kW
> 375 kW
by Efficiency Class
IE 1 Low Voltage Drives
IE 2 Low Voltage Drives
IE 3 Low Voltage Drives
IE 4 Low Voltage Drives
DC Low Voltage Drives
Segment by Application
Food and Beverage
Manufacturing
Water & Wastewater
Commercial HVAC
Power Generation
Metallurgy
Infrastructure
Automotive
Research Methodology of Low Voltage Drives Market Report
The global Low Voltage Drives market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Low Voltage Drives market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Low Voltage Drives market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.