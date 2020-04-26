COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Open-loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Outline Analysis 2019-2041
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hurco Company
Fanuc Corporation
Siemens AG
Bosch Rexroth AG
DMG Mori Co
Okuma Corporation
Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control
Haas Automation
Fagor Automation
Yamazaki Mazak Corporation
Machine Tool Technologies Ltd (MTT)
YUG Machine Tools
Sandvik AB
Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Heidenhain GmbH)
GSK CNC Equipment
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Axis
2-Axis CNC Machine
3-Axis CNC Machine
4-Axis CNC Machine
5-Axis CNC Machine
By Controller
Microcontroller-based
Motion Control Chip-based
DSP-based
Segment by Application
Aerospace and Defense
Automobile
Electronics
Healthcare
Industrial Machinery
Other Industries
