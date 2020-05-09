COVID-19 Shatters Big Data Market as Key Players Forced to Halt Their Operations

The latest report on the Big Data market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Big Data market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Big Data market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Big Data market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Big Data market.

The report reveals that the Big Data market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Big Data market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Big Data market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Big Data market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

The key drivers, restraints and opportunities are a part of this study along with the impact analysis of the drivers and restraints, which would serve as a strategic tool for players of the market to take corporate decisions. Porter’s five forces analysis covered will further help the reader to understand the intensity of competition among the different players in the market. The market share analysis of the players of this market will give a holistic picture of the intensity of competition prevalent in the market. In addition to this; the research also includes an overview of the big data market by product requirements consisting of existing Database Management Systems (DBMS), Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS), Structured Query Language (SQL) and Hadoop. The comparison between SQL databases and Hadoop would provide a better idea about the benefits of Hadoop over SQL.