COVID-19 Update: Global Crankshaft Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR

Crankshaft Market 2020-2025

This report studies the Crankshaft market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, sales Types and end-user; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Crankshaft market by Product Type: and End-customer.

Global Crankshaft revenue market is valued at 35201.69 million USD in 2017 , growing at a CAGR of 2.25% between 2017 and 2022. Global Crankshaft production value market is valued at 27972.6 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 30966.89 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.31% between 2017 and 2024. Global Crankshaft sales volume is valued at 188749 K Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 233888.9 K Units by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.33% between 2017 and 2024.

Note: Production Value = Sales Volume * Average Ex-factory Price

Revenue = Sales Volume * Sales Price

The major players in global Crankshaft market include

ThyssenKrupp

ICI (NSSMC)

Tianrun

Grupo Quimmco

Bharat Forge

Guilin Fuda

Liaoning North

Atlas Industries

Zhejiang Sun Stock

Liaoning 518

Jiangsu Songlin Automobile Parts

Yuchai Group

Darcast

Metalart Corporation

Binzhou Head Crankshaft

Chengdu Pan Asia Crankshaft Manufacturing

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Crankshaft in these regions, from 2014 to 2024 (forecast), covering

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

On the basis of sales Types, the Crankshaft market is primarily split into:

Engine Crankshafts

Compressor Crankshafts

Pump Crankshafts

On the basis on the end users, this report covers

Vehicles

Oil&Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Paper/Textile Industry

Construction Machinery

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Crankshaft Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Years Considered to Estimate the Crankshaft Market Size:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020-2025

