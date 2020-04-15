Craft Spirit Perceive Robust Expansion by 2019-2025

The global Craft Spirit market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Craft Spirit market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Craft Spirit market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Craft Spirit market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Craft Spirit market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bacardi

Beam Suntory

Constellation Brands

Distell

Pernod Ricard

Eden Mill

Masons Yorkshire Gin

The Lakes Distillery

Balcones Distilling

East London Liquor Company

Sibling Distillery

Asheville Distilling Company

Chase Distillery

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Craft Gin

Craft Whisky

Craft Brandy

Craft Tequila

Craft Baijiu

Craft Rum

Craft Vodka

Segment by Application

On Trade

Off Trade

Each market player encompassed in the Craft Spirit market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Craft Spirit market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

