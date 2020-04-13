Creatinine Measurement Market Projected to reach US$ 705.96 million by 2027 – Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO)

The creatinine measurement market was valued at US$ 384.69 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 705.96 million by 2027.

Driving factors of the creatinine measurement market are increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders and growing prevalence of CKD among the geriatric population. However, factor like gradual shift toward novel biomarkers is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

There is the growing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases. According to the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), there are ongoing recent advances in molecular diagnostics that are making ways to manage patients who are suffering from kidney-related disorders. Developments such as nucleic acid amplification and detection, proteomics, genomic analysis, and metabolomics have enabled several molecular diagnostic assays. Furthermore, the measurement of creatinine concentration in serum or plasma has been widely used in clinical chemistry to assess the functioning of kidneys. Based on CKD stages, the creatinine levels can provide a comprehensive analysis of kidneys. Glomerular filtration rate, an essential basis for the identification of chronic kidney disease, is determined by creatinine marker. Due to its efficiency for the analysis of kidney function, Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) guidelines recommended the use of creatinine measurement for kidney screening in 2012. Therefore, increasing chronic kidney disorders coupled with benefits of creatinine measurement to understand the condition of kidneys is likely to boost the demand for creatinine measurement devices during the forecast period.

The global creatinine measurement is segmented by product, type, sample type, and end user. The creatinine measurement market, by product, is segmented into kits and reagents. The reagent segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on sample type, the market is segmented into blood and urine. The blood s segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the creatinine measurement market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The diagnostic laboratories held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register fastest growth.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Creatinine Measurement market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Creatinine Measurement market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Most important Products of Creatinine Measurement covered in this report are:

Enzymatic Method

Jaffe’s Kinetic Method

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

For more clarity on the real potential of the Creatinine Measurement market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2. Creatinine Measurement Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Creatinine Measurement – Market Landscape

5. Creatinine Measurement – Key Market Dynamics

6. Creatinine Measurement Market – Global Analysis

7. Creatinine Measurement Market Analysis – By Product

8. Creatinine Measurement Market – By Type

9. Creatinine Measurement Market – By Sample Type

10. Creatinine Measurement Market Analysis – By End User

11. Creatinine Measurement Market – Geographic Analysis

12. Creatinine Measurement Market– Industry Landscape

13. Creatinine Measurement Market – Key Company Profiles

14. Appendix

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Creatinine Measurement market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Creatinine Measurement market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Creatinine Measurement market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Creatinine Measurement market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

