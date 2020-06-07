Crop Protection Chemicals Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% During Forecast Period 2018-2028

The market of chemicals for crop protection is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecasted period of 2018 – 2028. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Study By Country (United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, United Kingdom), Company Profiles, Share, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation And Forecast 2018-2028

Population is increasing rapidly around the world and along with the growing population, the demand for food is also increasing without compromising on the quality and quantity of food which in turn is proving a boon for the crop protection chemical market. Today, there is pressure on the agricultural world to feed the rapidly increasing population through limited or diminishing availability of land and all these problems cannot be solved alone with the conventional agricultural methods. This is where, comes the importance of the chemicals used for crop protection. These chemicals include fungicides, herbicides and insecticides etc. They are used in the agricultural field due to many other reasons such as they improve the quality and yield of agricultural products.

“The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic”

There are many factors driving the market such as, the need to feed the ever increasing population of the world, in spite of the decreasing arable land fit for agriculture. Also, there is an increase in demand of healthy food which is free from harmful organisms, all these problems are dealt by the chemicals used in crop protection. Although there are many driving forces in the market yet there exist some restraints and challenges in the market such as environmental concerns, also use of crop protection chemical may lead to the extinction of beneficial species also its excess use can have adverse effects on human and other animals hence many strict regulations are there to prevent these kinds of hazards.

Crop protection chemicals can be segmented on the basis of types such as synthetic and natural. These chemicals can also be segmented on the basis of targeted use and the type of crops to be dealt with. Based on geography crop protection chemicals are divided into four regions majorly North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the world, where the market is dominated by North America followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Some of the major market players of the industry are Nufarm, Biostad, BASF etc.

Companies profiled include

1. FMC

2. Novozymes

3. Nufarm

4. Sumitomo Chemical

5. Valent BioSciences

6. ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

7. Agrium

8. Arysta LifeScience

9. DuPont

10. BASF

11. Bayer CropScience

12. Dow AgroSciences

13. Monsanto

14. Syngenta

15. Cheminova

16. Chemutra corporation

17. Adama agricultural solutions

18. Nippon soda co. ltd.

19. Punjab Chemical and Crop Protection Ltd.

20. Crystal Crop Protection

21. Biostad

22. Atul crop protection Ltd.

23. Syngenta

24. Coromandel fertilizers

25. Mauni agro Chemical industries pvt. Ltd.

26. Gharda Chemicals Ltd.

27. Arham petrochem Pvt. Ltd.

28. Rallis India

29. Agrimaxx

30. Makhteshim Agan

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2.Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR up to 2028

3.Industry Analysis

4.Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

