Crowdfunding Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Crowdfunding market will register a 11.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 18810 million by 2025, from $ 12120 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Crowdfunding business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Crowdfunding Includes:

Kickstarter

AngelList

Indiegogo

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoFundMe

Crowdfunder

GoGetFunding

CircleUp

Patreon

Milaap

CrowdPlus

Crowdo

DonorsChoose

Companisto

FundRazr

Idianchou

Campfire

Crowdfunder UK

Modian

Jingdong

Suning

Alibaba

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

