Current Trends and Future Opportunities for Digital Radiology Market 2027 | Top Key Players:Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon Inc, Carestream Health Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Digital radiography is a method of radiography that uses x-ray-sensitive plates to capture data during the patient examination directly and immediately transferring it to a computer system without the use of a standard cassette. The computed radiography process is to use a phosphor imaging plate to create a digital image. CR uses a cassette-based system like analog film. The DR technology transfer automatically the images to a computer.

Some of the key players of Digital Radiology Market:

Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon Inc, Carestream Health Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Protec GmbH & Co. KG, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

The Global Digital Radiology Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Stationary Digital Radiology Systems

Portable Digital Radiology Systems

Segmentation by application:

Cardiovascular Imaging

Chest Imaging

Dental Imaging

Mammography Imaging

Orthopedic Imaging

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Radiology market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Digital Radiology market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Digital Radiology Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Digital Radiology Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Digital Radiology Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

