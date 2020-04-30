Current Trends and Future Opportunities for Endoscopy Devices Market | Top Key Players: HOYA Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation

Endoscopy is a minimal invasive medical procedure used for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complications in the visceral organs. The device is either placed in the body through the natural openings or cavities (such as anus and mouth) or through incisions, especially in the case of arthroscopy. Endoscopy devices are equipped with several other parts such as camera or light source at the tip of endoscopes that help the physicians or medical professionals (endoscopists) to analyze the internal organs of interest. Endoscopy is used to evaluate various conditions such as stomach pain, ulcers, gastritis, digestive tract bleeding, cancerous growth in colon, and changes in bowel habits. Moreover, endoscopy is categorized based on the area of the body that are investigated such as knee & joints (arthroscopy), lungs (bronchoscopy), colon (colonoscopy), abdominal & pelvic areas (laparoscopy), and others. Increase in the incident rate of targeted diseases such as colon cancer and gastrointestinal disorders propel the demand for endoscopic devices. The global endoscopy devices market is projected reach $40,854 million by 2022 from $27,273 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Some of the key players of Endoscopy Devices Market:

HOYA Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic Plc, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew, Plc, Johnson & Johnson

The Global Endoscopy Devices Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product:

Endoscopes

Endoscopy devices

Segmentation by application:

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology endoscopy

Neuroendoscopy

Gastrointestinal endoscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Endoscopy Devices market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Endoscopy Devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

