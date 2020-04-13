Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail Market Outlook, Demand and Growth Opportunities 2027 -AbsolutData Holdings, Adobe, Alteryx, Fair Isaac, IBM

The customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail is gaining traction with changing shopping habits of consumers and increasing penetration of analytics in the daily use sector. The insights from analytics allow retailers and e-commerce businesses to push their discounted products and offers to customers at different stages of buying. The high growth of e-commerce in the developing countries creates a favorable landscape for the vendors of customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market in the future.

The customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing competition among businesses and emerging small and medium-sized retail stores. Moreover, customer behavior shopping patterns play a key role in optimizing sales strategy. This factor is further promoting the growth of customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market. On the other hand, lack of awareness among potential customers is likely to discourage the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, AI and machine learning technologies offer promising growth prospects for the vendors in the coming years.

The List of Companies

1.AbsolutData Holdings, Inc.

2.Adobe Inc

3.Alteryx Inc.

4.Fair Isaac Corporation

5.IBM Corporation

6.Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

7.Mixpanel, Inc.

8.Oracle Corporation

9.Salesforce.com, Inc.

10.SAS Institute Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market in these regions.

