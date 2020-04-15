Customer Data Platform Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2025
Global Customer Data Platform Market valued approximately USD 642 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Customer Data Platform Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Customer Data Platform market are rising demand for omni channel experience & actionable insights and increasing pressure on CMOs to deliver personalized customer experience. In addition, Effective tracking of customers to understand their behavior for targeted marketing activities is also a factor that drives the market growth. However, lack of tools to integrate online & offline customer data in real time and need of huge infrastructure for collection & storage of customer data are some factors that limiting the market growth of global Customer Data Platform market. A Customer Data Platform (CDP) is a marketer-based management system which generates a persistent and unified customer database that is accessible to other systems. Customer data platform offers various benefits such as saving time, easily working with big data, avoiding personalization fails, matching multiple data points about one customer, increasing revenue, improving reporting, predicting and shaping behavior and building real time behavioral segments.
Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10058919
The regional analysis of Global Customer Data Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of many CDP vendors and. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to heavy investment made by private and public sector for enhancing the marketing technologies. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth in the global Customer Data Platform market over the coming years.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Oracle
• SAP
• Salesforce
• Adobe
• Nice
• SAS Institute
• Tealium
• Segment
• Zaius
• AgilOne
• ActionalQ
• BlueConic
• Ascent360
• Evergage
• Lytics
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Access
Analytics
Engagement
By Application:
Marketing Data Segmentation
Personalized Data Recommendation
Predictive Analytics
Campaign Management
Customer Engagement & Retention
Security Management
Others
By Vertical:
BFSI
Retail & E-commerce
Media & Entertainment
IT & Telecommunication
Travel & Hospitality
Energy & Utilities
Automobile
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Others
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Customer Data Platform Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10058919
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
United States Connected Vehicle Market
Asia-pacific Connected Vehicle Market
Europe Connected Vehicle Market
North America Connected Vehicle Market
Connected Vehicle Market
Brazil Wound Care Product Market
Eu5 Wound Care Product Market
United States Wound Care Product Market
China Wound Care Product Market
India Wound Care Product Market
Latin America Wound Care Product Market
Asia-pacific Wound Care Product Market
Europe Wound Care Product Market
North America Wound Care Product Market