Customer Data Platform Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2025

Global Customer Data Platform Market valued approximately USD 642 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Customer Data Platform Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Customer Data Platform market are rising demand for omni channel experience & actionable insights and increasing pressure on CMOs to deliver personalized customer experience. In addition, Effective tracking of customers to understand their behavior for targeted marketing activities is also a factor that drives the market growth. However, lack of tools to integrate online & offline customer data in real time and need of huge infrastructure for collection & storage of customer data are some factors that limiting the market growth of global Customer Data Platform market. A Customer Data Platform (CDP) is a marketer-based management system which generates a persistent and unified customer database that is accessible to other systems. Customer data platform offers various benefits such as saving time, easily working with big data, avoiding personalization fails, matching multiple data points about one customer, increasing revenue, improving reporting, predicting and shaping behavior and building real time behavioral segments.

The regional analysis of Global Customer Data Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of many CDP vendors and. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to heavy investment made by private and public sector for enhancing the marketing technologies. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth in the global Customer Data Platform market over the coming years.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Oracle

• SAP

• Salesforce

• Adobe

• Nice

• SAS Institute

• Tealium

• Segment

• Zaius

• AgilOne

• ActionalQ

• BlueConic

• Ascent360

• Evergage

• Lytics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Access

Analytics

Engagement

By Application:

Marketing Data Segmentation

Personalized Data Recommendation

Predictive Analytics

Campaign Management

Customer Engagement & Retention

Security Management

Others

By Vertical:

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Travel & Hospitality

Energy & Utilities

Automobile

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Customer Data Platform Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

