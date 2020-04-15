Cyber Security Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2025
Global cyber security market valued approximately USD 136 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing use of mobile for most of the internet applications, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has become a trend in IT industries rapidly increasing attacks on business applications such as Banking, Financial Services, IT industries, are the major factors driving the growth of Global Cyber Security Market. Hacking, cracking and other forms of cyber-mischief have made personal, commercial, financial and other digital data more vulnerable aiding to the requirement of cyber security and growth of the market.
Cyber security is basically the safeguard of internet-connected devises and system (hardware, software and data), from cyberattacks. security involves cyber security and physical security – which are used by enterprises to protect against unauthorized access to data centers and other computerized systems, such as endpoints, networks, applications, and cloud data from threats, like malwares & ransomwares, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).
Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082346
The report on global Cyber Security market includes Solution, Service, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size and Industry Vertical segments. Solution segment includes Identity and Access Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System, Security and Vulnerability Management, Disaster Recovery, Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation and Web Filtering, Service segment is sub-segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services, Security Type segment is further categorized into Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Deployment Mode includes On-Premises and Cloud, Organization Size is further categorized into Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises and Industry Vertical includes Aerospace and Defense, Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities and Others. Real-Time Payments Market
The regional analysis of Global Cyber Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global Cyber Security market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as growing cyber security services providers are promoting the growth of the market.
The leading market players include-
IBM
Symantec
FireEye
Check Point
Cisco
Trend Micro
Sophos
Rapid7
McAfee
Micro Focus
Microsoft
Imperva
Splunk
F5 Networks
Proofpoint
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Solution:
Identity and Access Management (IAM)
Risk and Compliance Management
Encryption
Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
Unified Threat Management (UTM)
Firewall
Antivirus/Antimalware
Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)
Security and Vulnerability Management
Disaster Recovery
Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation
Web Filtering
By Service:
Professional Services
o Design and Implementation
o Risk and Threat Assessment
o Consulting
o Training and Education
o Support and Maintenance
Managed Services
By Service:
Consulting
Deployment and Integration
Infrastructure Monitoring and Management
By Security Type:
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
By Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud
By Industry Vertical:
Aerospace and Defense
Government
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Cyber Security Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082346
Customization of the Report
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609