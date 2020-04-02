Cyproterone Acetate Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type (Cyproterone Acetate Tablets, Ethinylestradiol Cyproterone Tablets), Dosage Form (Tablet, Solution),Route Of Administration (Oral, Intramuscular)and Geography

An anti-androgen that, in the form of its acetate (cyproterone acetate), also has progestational properties. It is used in the treatment of hypersexuality in males, as a palliative in prostatic carcinoma, and, in combination with estrogen, for the therapy of severe acne and hirsutism in females.

Cyproterone Acetate Market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of prostate cancer, severe acne and hirsutism as cyproterone acetate in combination with estrogen has shown positive results for treating acne. However, side effects associated with it will impede the market growth in the review period.

The Global Cyproterone Acetate Market is segmented on the basis of product type, dosage form and route of administration. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into, cyproterone acetate tablets and ethinylestradiol cyproterone tablets. Based on dosage form, the market is segmented as tablet and solution. On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and intramuscular.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cyproterone Acetate Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cyproterone Acetate Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cyproterone Acetate Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cyproterone Acetate Market in these regions.

