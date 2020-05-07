Cystinuria Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028

1. Cystinuria incidence was about 1 in 7000 population in the United States.

2. The men are affected about twice as often as women.

3. Cystinuria prevalence in the US population is 1 in 10,000, that is there are approximately 33,000 affected individuals.

DelveInsight launched a new report on Cystinuria Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028

Key benefits

1. Cystinuria market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Cystinuria epidemiology and Cystinuria market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Cystinuria market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Cystinuria market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Cystinuria market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Cystinuria market.

“Cystinuria as a cause of 1–2% of stones observed in adults and about 10% of those occurring in children.”

Cystinuria is an inherited metabolic disorder characterized by the abnormal movement (transport) in the intestines and kidneys, of certain organic chemical compounds (amino acids). These include cystine, lysine, arginine, and ornithine. Excessive amounts of undissolved cysteine in the urine (cystinuria) cause the formation of stones (calculi) in the kidney, bladder, or ureter.

The primary objective of cystinuria treatment is to reduce the cystine concentration in the urine. The foremost aim of cystinuria treatment is to prevent the formation of the stone. The first line of treatment is high-fluid intake, which prevents the formation of new stones and dissolves the previously formed ones. By increasing the volume of urine, the concentration of cystine in the urine is reduced which prevents cystine from precipitating from the urine and forming stones.

Another strategy that has been attempted for cystinuria treatment is alkalization of the urine. The rationale is that in an alkaline (nonacidic) liquid, cystine tends to stay in solution and there it does no harm. Another approach for cystinuria treatment is the administration of D-penicillamine. D-penicillamine promotes the formation of cystine in a different chemical form (mixed disulfide), which is more soluble in the urine and is excreted easily.

The global Cystinuria therapeutics market is further expected to increase by the major drivers such as rising prevalent population, technological advancements, and upcoming therapies in the forecast period [2019–2028]. The dynamics of Cystinuria market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world. The launch of Cystinuria emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2019–2028.

Companies covered

1. Revive Therapeutics

2. Advicenne

And many others

Drugs covered

1. Bucillamine

2. ADV7103

And many others

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Cystinuria Market Overview at a Glance

3. Cystinuria Disease Background and Overview

4. Cystinuria Epidemiology and Patient Population (7MM)

5. Cystinuria Country- Wise Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU5 Countries

5.3. Germany

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.8. Japan

6. Cystinuria Treatments & Medical Practices

7. Cystinuria Emerging Therapies

7.1. Key Cross Competition

7.2. ADV7103: Advicenne

7.3. Bucillamine: Revive Therapeutics

8. Cystinuria Total 7MM Market Analysis

9. Cystinuria 7MM Country-Wise Market Analysis

10. United States Market Size

11. EU5 Market Size

11.1. Germany Market Size

11.2. France Market Size

11.3. Italy Market Size

11.4. Spain Market Size

11.5. United Kingdom Market Size

12. Japan Market Size

13. Market Drivers

14. Market Barriers

15. Cystinuria Report Methodology

16. DelveInsight Capabilities

17. Disclaimer

18. About DelveInsight

