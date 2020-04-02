Dacarbazine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Application (Metastatic Malignant Melanoma, Hodgkin’s Disease), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies) and Geography

Dacarbazine is an anti-cancer (“antineoplastic” or “cytotoxic”) chemotherapy drug. This medication is classified as an “alkylating agent.

The major factor driving the market growth are the rising prevalence of the metastatic malignant melanoma and hodgkin’s disease. According to, American Cancer Society, Inc. in the year 2019, an estimated 96,480 adults (57,220 men and 39,260 women) in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive melanoma of the skin. Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer among men and women. However, side effects associated with the drug may impede the market growth in the review period.

The Global Dacarbazine Market is segmented on the basis of application and distribution channel. On the basis of application the market is segmented into, metastatic malignant melanoma, hodgkin’s disease. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Dacarbazine Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Dacarbazine Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Dacarbazine Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Dacarbazine Market in these regions.

