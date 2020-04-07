Dairy Starter Culture Market Size will Grow Profitably in the Near Future 2020-2027: BDF Natural Ingredients S.L., Biolacter, Inc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, CSK food enrichment B.V

The “Global Dairy Starter Culture Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Mesophilic Bacteria and Thermophilic Bacteria), Nature (Single Strain Type and Multi Strain Type), Product Type (Buttermilk, Cheese, Ripened Butter, Sour Cream, Yogurt, and Others), Function (Acid Production, Flavor Production, and Others)” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of dairy starter culture market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant dairy starter culture players in the market and their key developments.

The global dairy starter culture market is accounted to US$ 1,124.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,670.2 Mn by 2027. Europe accounted for the highest share in the global dairy starter culture market. The growth of the dairy starter culture market in this region is primarily attributed well-established dairy industry in this region. Different types of fermented milk products are the most popular dietary items in Europe. Fermented milk, especially yogurt-style products, are the most popular functional probiotic beverages with kefir in Western Europe. The market for dairy starter culture in Europe is characterized by the presence of many small and large scale manufacturers concentrated in Germany, Italy, and France. Cheese products are among the highly demanded product in Europe for domestic consumption and export purposes. Apart from this, butter and non-fat dried milk (NFDM), whole dry milk (WDM), fluid milk are among other products which are highly preferred by the European consumers. These factors boost the dairy starter culture in Europe. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period.

The dairy starter culture market on the basis of the function is categorized into acid production, flavor production, and others. The acid production segment dominated the global dairy starter culture market. Moreover, the flavor production segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. The dairy starter cultures ferment the lactose to produce lactic acid. Some lactic acid bacteria produce only lactic acid, whereas another type of bacteria produces lactic acid gas and aromatic compounds which enriches the taste and flavor of fermented dairy products. Other functions of dairy starter culture include the production of aroma and alcohol. The acid produced during the fermentation process is responsible for the development of texture of the fermented milk products, which also contributes to the overall flavor of the products. This process also helps to preserve the fermented dairy products for a longer period of time.

The global dairy starter culture market by geography is segmented into six regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Europe region is expected to account for the largest share of the global dairy starter culture market in 2018, followed by North America. In addition the, Germany and France are the two key countries in the Europe region which are expected to significantly drive the dairy starter culture market and also expected to continue its dominance in terms of CAGR throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major players in the dairy starter culture market include BDF Natural Ingredients S.L., Biolacter, Inc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, CSK food enrichment B.V., Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L., Dohler Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Lallemand Inc., LB Bulgaricum, and Sacco System, among others.

GLOBAL DAIRY STARTER CULTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Type

Mesophilic Bacteria

Thermophilic Bacteria

By Nature

Single Strain Type

Multi Strain Type

By Product Type

Buttermilk

Cheese

Ripened Butter

Sour Cream

Yogurt

Others

By Function

Acid Production

Flavor Production

Others

