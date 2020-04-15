Dalbavancin Market to Focusing on Top Companies like AbbVie, Amgen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences

Dalbavancin is an antibiotic used to treat severe bacterial skin and skin structure infections in adults caused by sensitive gram-positive organisms, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). MRSA infections have become doubtful in the community and healthcare settings due to resistance to many available antibiotics. Because dalbavancin has shown efficacy against MRSA and other microorganisms to treat severe or life-threatening infections and it was the first drug approved.

The dalbavancin market is anticipated to increase in the market owing to the rise in technology. However, the increase in awareness about the presence of dalbavancin antibiotics has lowered ignorance, which is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the rising geriatric population has driven the market in the forecast period.

The dalbavancin market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

The dalbavancin market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type the market is segmented as intravenous therapy and oral type. On the basis of application the market is categorized as skin infection, soft tissue infection and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi

Most important Products of Dalbavancin covered in this report are:

Intravenous Therapy

Oral Type

Most important Application of Dalbavancin covered in this report are:

Skin Infection

Soft Tissue Infection

Others

