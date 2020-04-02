Danofloxacin Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Dosage Form (Injection, Powder), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies) and Geography

Danofloxacin is a synthetic fluoroquinolone with broad spectrum antibacterial activity. It is used in the treatment of respiratory disease in chickens, cattle and pigs. Danofloxacin is not intended for use in dairy cattle producing milk for human consumption and not in laying hens.

The major factor driving the market growth are the rising incidences of Bovine Respiratory Disease as per the data of Beef Cattle Research Council, BRD accounts for 65-80% of the morbidity (sickness) and 45-75% of the mortality (deaths) in some feedlots. However, adverse reactions associated with the drug may impede the market growth.

The Global Danofloxacin Market is segmented on the basis of dosage form and distribution channel. On the basis of dosage form the market is segmented into, injection and powder form. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Danofloxacin Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Danofloxacin Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Biotin Supplements market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Danofloxacin Market in these regions.

