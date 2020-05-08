Data Analytics in Transportation Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – Cellint, Cubic, Deltion, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Inrix, Kapsch, Microsoft, Oracle, Qualcomm

“Data Analytics in Transportation Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of Data Analytics in Transportation Market.

Data analytics in transportation helps in fetching all the data associated with transportation and provides insights to take required actions. The data analytics provides high-performance reporting and analysis tools for measuring the overall performance of transport logistics. Some of the significant drivers of data analytics in the transportation market are ongoing urbanization, and globalization, increasing awareness among travelers to efficiently monitor, manage, and modernize their travel.

The high installation cost and slow growth of infrastructure are the factors which may hamper the data analytics in the transportation market. However, the mounting demand of smart vehicles on smart roads which lead towards the enhancement in communication facilities, better safety, and advanced infrastructure are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for data analytics in transportation market in the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Data Analytics in Transportation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Data Analytics in Transportation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Data Analytics in Transportation market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Cellint

Cubic Corporation

Deltion, Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Co.

IBM Corporation

Inrix, Inc.

Kapsch AG

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

The “Global Data Analytics in Transportation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Analytics in Transportation market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Data Analytics in Transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Data Analytics in Transportation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Data Analytics in Transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Data Analytics in Transportation Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Data Analytics in Transportation market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Data Analytics in Transportation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Data Analytics in Transportation Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Data Analytics in Transportation Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Data Analytics in Transportation Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Data Analytics in Transportation Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

