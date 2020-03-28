Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2027

The global data analytics outsourcing market valued at US$ 2.49 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 19.36 Bn by 2027.

The businesses worldwide have realized the importance of analytics for staying ahead in the competitively intensifying environment. The management professional in the companies is increasingly adopting quantified data analytics, predictive analytics, and risk analytics techniques as a base for their critical decisions such as operational policies and strategic plans. Analytical abilities like forecasting of future events and personalized customer experience are significantly driving the importance of the data as an essential fragment of businesses. However, procurement of skilled data scientist or a team of analysts is at present challenging because of a lack of experienced professionals and increased operational cost. Owing to such factor, the data analytics outsourcing market is expected to witness tremendous growth.

