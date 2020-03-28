Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2027
The global data analytics outsourcing market valued at US$ 2.49 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 19.36 Bn by 2027.
The businesses worldwide have realized the importance of analytics for staying ahead in the competitively intensifying environment. The management professional in the companies is increasingly adopting quantified data analytics, predictive analytics, and risk analytics techniques as a base for their critical decisions such as operational policies and strategic plans. Analytical abilities like forecasting of future events and personalized customer experience are significantly driving the importance of the data as an essential fragment of businesses. However, procurement of skilled data scientist or a team of analysts is at present challenging because of a lack of experienced professionals and increased operational cost. Owing to such factor, the data analytics outsourcing market is expected to witness tremendous growth.
Market Insights
Development of new applications is expected to bolster the data analytics outsourcing market growth during the forecast period
Analytics outsourcing in the coming years is projected, to include a wide range of areas. Fraud analytics in the field of retail banking, cloud-based business analytics, customer analytics for the energy and utility sector (smart metering) and analytics from social network data mining are projected to become the emerging trends in the data analytics outsourcing market.
Prescriptive Data Analytics market to witness the highest CAGR growth
Prescriptive analytics is relatively a new analytics field that enables users to “prescribe” numerous different probable actions to and advise them towards an effective solution. In general, prescriptive analytics provides guidance. It attempts to enumerate the consequence of future decisions to guide on probable outcomes before the decisions are taken. Prescriptive analytics outrun descriptive and predictive analytics by recommending one or more probable courses of action. Fundamentally they predict numerous futures and enable businesses to evaluate several potential outcomes based upon their activities. Prescriptive analytics is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the data analytics outsourcing market during the forecast period.
