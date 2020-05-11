Data Broker Market Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts

Global Data Broker Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. This is the method of collecting customer information from a number of public and non-public databases including cookies on the internet, credit card services and courthouse documents. By this, the broker generates profile of each and every person for marketing and other purposes and sells them to organizations or companies who want to direct their advertising and deals for their goods. The market growth is primarily driven by growing adoption of mobile devices coupled with rising demand for data by various organizations to prepare their market strategies. Additionally, surging trend of digitalization and legalization of data brokerage in some of the regions are likely to boost the demand for data broker in the coming future. Because of the data brokerage process, consumers are now gaining advantages because they can find their goods in better cost as per their demand, various companies along with online retail business firms are popping up their ads on the window as per consumer request. Such online retail firms give the advertisement firms incentives by supplying them with knowledge about the customer.

The regional analysis of Data Broker market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Over the prediction period, North America is projected to be the most lucrative market for data brokers. Increasing use of data in enterprise applications in both the U.S. and Canada is likely to augur well for data broker opportunities operating in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Acxiom Corporation

Experian Plc

Equifax, Inc.

CoreLogic, Inc.

TransUnion LLC

Oracle Corporation

Lifelock, Inc.

H.I.G. Capital, LLC

PeekYou LLC

TowerData Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Data Category:

Consumer

Credit

Government

Technical

Real Estate

Education & Training

Product & Services

Risk Management

Others

By Data type:

Unstructured Data

Structured

Custom Structure Data

By Pricing Model:

Subscription Paid

Pay per Use Paid

Hybrid Paid Models

By End-User Sector:

BFSI

Retail and FMCG

Manufacturing

Media

Government Sector

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Data Broker Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

