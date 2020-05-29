Data Catalog Market Huge Growth By 2026 – Zaloni, Waterline Data, TIBCO Software, Tamr, Microsoft, Key Innovators, Collibra, Alteryx, Datawatch, IBM

Global Data Catalog Market is accounted for $200.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1594.10 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period. Rising acceptance of self-service and data propagation analytics are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for the adoption of Bi tools is one of the major opportunities during the forecast period. However, lack of consistency in data management and privacy concerns are the major factors restricting the market growth.

A data catalog belongs to a file example and is comprised of metadata containing database object definitions like base tables, synonyms, views or synonyms and indexes. The SQL standard lays down a usual method for accessing the data catalog known as the information schema, though not all databases use this. They may implement other features of the SQL standard. A data catalog ensures capabilities that allow any users, from analysts to data scientists or developers, to discover and consume data sources.

By component, managed services section is anticipated to grow due to the raise in the need of organizations with different regulatory compliances as these services providers take care of all the software functions and installing the business applications and configuring the company policies. By data consumer, a BI tool in particular, is predicted to grow at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for deployment of data catalog solutions in cloud or on-premises.

By geography, APAC is expected to grow at the maximum CAGR in the global data catalog market during the forecast period due to huge infrastructure developments and immense growth of data among all industry verticals in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the report include Zaloni, Waterline Data, TIBCO Software, Tamr, Microsoft, Key Innovators, Collibra, Alteryx, Datawatch, IBM, AWS, Informatica and Alation.

Component Covered:

– Services

– Solutions

Deployment Mode Covered:

– On-Premises

– Cloud

Enterprise Size Covered:

– Small Enterprises

– Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

Data Consumer Covered:

– Business Intelligence Tools

– Mobile and Web Applications

– Enterprise Applications

End User Covered:

– Healthcare

– Telecom and IT

– Media and Entertainment

– Manufacturing

– Government and Defense

– Retail and Ecommerce

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Research and Academia

– Other End Users

