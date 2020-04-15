Data Center Construction Market 2020-2027 Global Growth Opportunities with Trend Forecast Led by DPR construction, Fujitsu, AECOM, Holder Construction, Rittal, Tripp Lite, Turner, The Whiting-Turner Contracting, Schneider Electric, Hitachi Vantara

Data Center Construction Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Exponential growth in the data as a result of digital transformation has led to increased demand for edge computing. This rise in the edge computing has further resulted in rapid growth in the array of smaller data centers that are built closer to the population centers. As the edge computing processes, data and services in closer proximity of the end-user, its demand in a smaller emerging market are projected to grow significantly. The Tier-II and Tier-III markets have given rise to the entirely novel category of data centers (edge-data centers).

Global Data Center Construction market is expected to grow from US$ 45.1 Bn in 2018 to US$ 89.9 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2019 and 2027.

The smaller data centers are characterized to have relatively low well-funded competitors than Tier I markets and have a low barrier to entry, particularly to those high-quality data centers offering colocation. This enables them to gain the stand in market quickly. Although the demand in retail & wholesale colocation market had outpaced the supply for several years, the supply of data center space at the edge is projected to get soon even more stringent, which in response is expected to lead to above average pricing hike in some of the underserved markets. Subsequently, driving the growth for data center construction market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Data Center Construction market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Data Center Construction market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Data Center Construction market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

DPR construction, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

AECOM

Holder Construction Company

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

The “Global Data Center Construction Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Data Center Construction industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Data Center Construction market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Data Center Construction market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Data Center Construction market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Data Center Construction Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Data Center Construction market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Data Center Construction market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Data Center Construction Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Data Center Construction Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Data Center Construction Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Data Center Construction Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

