Data Center Construction Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2027| Dpr construction, Fujitsu, AECOM, Holder Construction Company, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Tripp Lite, Turner Construction, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Vantara

The demand of data centre construction market is largely influenced by rise in the demand of green/energy efficient data center, which is designed to achieve maximum energy efficiency and decreasing the environmental impact. For this purpose, strategies to reduce carbon footprint are used within the data centers including low-emissions building materials usage, minimizing building footprints, water and waste recycling as well as making use of alternative energy technologies. These alternative technologies include heat pumps, photovoltaic, evaporative cooling etc. For achieving energy efficiency and controlling the costs of operations, several companies are already implementing measures to reduce electricity and water usage in the data centers.

Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003787

The data centre construction market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the data center construction market is expected to change in the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies as well as private data center construction market player to further accelerate the global data centre construction market. For instance, Amazon is planning to build a US$ 1.08 Bn (Euro 1 Bn) data center in Dublin; IBM plans to open three data centers in UK; also, after two data centers in Ireland and Denmark, Facebook is announced to construct its third data center in Denmark. Furthermore, Interxion has plans to invest US$ 87.8 Mn (Euros 83 Mn) to construct new data center facilities in London, Frankfurt, and Stockholm.

On the basis of type of construction, the electrical design segment is leading the data centre construction market and is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR. Growth of this segment is primarily driven by technological advancement in modern data processing servers and storage systems. Utilization of advanced analytical techniques across enterprises is demanding the deployment of high speed processing equipment in data center facilities. Further, development in cloud computing is encouraging the companies to replace old IT infrastructure equipment in order to keep pace with innovation.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Dpr construction, Inc.

2. Fujitsu Limited

3. AECOM

4. Holder Construction Company

5. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

6. Tripp Lite

7. Turner Construction

8. The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

9. Schneider Electric SE

10. Hitachi Vantara Corporation

The overall data centre construction market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the data centre construction market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global data centre construction market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the data centre construction industry.

Inquire For Discount: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00003787

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876