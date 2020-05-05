Data Center Power Distribution Systems Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Growth Factors, Company Profiles and Forecast till 2025

The Global Data Center Power Distribution Systems Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% by 2025. The market is growing due to increase in demand for curbing operational expenses of data center in order to achieve cost optimization. The demand is particularly observed in regions such as North America and Europe.

Some of the key players operating in this market include ABB Group, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Eaton Corporation, and Others.

The growing demands of end-users for hyper-scale data centers is one of the key driving factor for this market. Data centers primarily demand uninterrupted power supply which enables smooth working of servers and other networking devices. Additionally, most datacenters prefer smart UPS systems, battery monitoring devices, and intelligent Power Distribution Systems (PDU) to reduce the PUE ratio which have increased penetration of these devices.

Emerging economies such as China and India are showing substantial demand for data center power distribution systems. This is projected to boost the market for further growth. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global Data Center Power Distribution Systems Market has been segmented based on Technology, application, and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is expected to lead the global Data Center Power Distribution Systems Market during forecast period owing to increasing end use demands in this region.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute