Data Resiliency Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – ACRONIS, CA TECHNOLOGIES, CENTURY LINK, IBM, MICRO FOCUS, MICROSOFT, NETAPP, QUEST SOFTWARE, VERITAS TECHNOLOGIES, VMWARE

Data resiliency facilitates any organizations to operate smoothly even under situations such as power failure, equipment malfunction. Resiliency enables any data center, storage systems, and servers to quickly recover the data and help the organization to continue its operation. The continually growing data generation from different sources is increasing the procurement of the data resiliency systems which is allowing the data resiliency market to propel over the years.

A factor which can be a restraint for Data Resiliency can be some companies do not collaborate with service providers or they don’t take advantage of digitization as they don’t have awareness for the same. Nevertheless, digitization in services is opting by an online company to know more exactly about consumer behavior plus it makes business policies flexible to adopt changes as per the market condition on which success and growth of an organization depend which will give more growth opportunities in coming years.

Data Resiliency Market – Key Companies Profiled ACRONIS, CA TECHNOLOGIES, CENTURY LINK, IBM, MICRO FOCUS, MICROSOFT, NETAPP, QUEST SOFTWARE, VERITAS TECHNOLOGIES, VMWARE

The major factor boosting the data resiliency market in the current scenario is the increasing adoption of cloud technology among the large enterprise and small & medium enterprise across the globe. The demand for quick data recovery is increasing rapidly across industries and this factor is driving the data resiliency market. The rise in blockchain solutions in various industries is poised to create substantial market space for data resiliency market in the coming year till 2027.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global Data Resiliency market. The growth of Pumps market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising spending on nutrient-enriched functional foods as well as supplements.

