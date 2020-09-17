DDGS 2020 Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Advancement And Outlook 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the DDGS industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on DDGS and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global DDGS Market Overview:

The latest report on the global DDGS market suggests a positive growth rate in the coming years. Analysts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market scenario to determine the trajectory this market will take in the coming years. The investigative approach taken to understand the various aspects of the market is aimed at giving the readers a holistic view of the global DDGS market. The research report provides an exhaustive research report that includes an executive summary, definition, and scope of the market.

Global DDGS Market: Segmentation

The global DDGS market is segmented on the basis of technology, products, services, and applications. The segmentation is intended to give the readers a detailed understanding of the global market and the essential factors comprising it. This allows giving a better description of the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. It also notes down socio-economic factors that are impacting the trajectory of the global DDGS market.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-DDGS_p495275.html

Global DDGS Market: Regional Segmentation

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global DDGS market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global DDGS market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global DDGS Market: Research Methodology

Analysts have aimed at providing the readers with accurate and precise data about the market. For the same reason, they have employed primary and secondary research methodologies. The research report uses top-down and bottom-up approaches for segmentation, interviews for collecting primary data, and various calculative methods for putting together secondary data.

Global DDGS Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global DDGS market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the companies in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global DDGS Market Research Report:

POET

SDIC Bio Jilin

Pacific Ethanol

Archer-Daniel Midland

COFCO Biochemical

Valero

Greenfield Global

Flint Hills Resources

Green Plains Inc.

CHS Inc

Husky Energy

Manildra Group

Jilin Fuel Alcohol

Essentica

Ace Ethanol

Pannonia Bio

Alcogroup

United Petroleum

Envien Group

CropEnergies

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-DDGS_p495275.html

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global DDGS market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global DDGS market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global DDGS market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 DDGS Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global DDGS Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Ordinary Grade (Protein Content below 30%)

1.2.3 Premium Grade (Protein Content above 30%)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global DDGS Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Ruminant Feed

1.3.3 Swine Feed

1.3.4 Poultry Feed

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global DDGS Market

1.4.1 Global DDGS Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 POET

2.1.1 POET Details

2.1.2 POET Major Business

2.1.3 POET SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 POET Product and Services

2.1.5 POET DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 SDIC Bio Jilin

2.2.1 SDIC Bio Jilin Details

2.2.2 SDIC Bio Jilin Major Business

2.2.3 SDIC Bio Jilin SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 SDIC Bio Jilin Product and Services

2.2.5 SDIC Bio Jilin DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Pacific Ethanol

2.3.1 Pacific Ethanol Details

2.3.2 Pacific Ethanol Major Business

2.3.3 Pacific Ethanol SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Pacific Ethanol Product and Services

2.3.5 Pacific Ethanol DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Archer-Daniel Midland

2.4.1 Archer-Daniel Midland Details

2.4.2 Archer-Daniel Midland Major Business

2.4.3 Archer-Daniel Midland SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Archer-Daniel Midland Product and Services

2.4.5 Archer-Daniel Midland DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 COFCO Biochemical

2.5.1 COFCO Biochemical Details

2.5.2 COFCO Biochemical Major Business

2.5.3 COFCO Biochemical SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 COFCO Biochemical Product and Services

2.5.5 COFCO Biochemical DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Valero

2.6.1 Valero Details

2.6.2 Valero Major Business

2.6.3 Valero Product and Services

2.6.4 Valero DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Greenfield Global

2.7.1 Greenfield Global Details

2.7.2 Greenfield Global Major Business

2.7.3 Greenfield Global Product and Services

2.7.4 Greenfield Global DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Flint Hills Resources

2.8.1 Flint Hills Resources Details

2.8.2 Flint Hills Resources Major Business

2.8.3 Flint Hills Resources Product and Services

2.8.4 Flint Hills Resources DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Green Plains Inc.

2.9.1 Green Plains Inc. Details

2.9.2 Green Plains Inc. Major Business

2.9.3 Green Plains Inc. Product and Services

2.9.4 Green Plains Inc. DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 CHS Inc

2.10.1 CHS Inc Details

2.10.2 CHS Inc Major Business

2.10.3 CHS Inc Product and Services

2.10.4 CHS Inc DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Husky Energy

2.11.1 Husky Energy Details

2.11.2 Husky Energy Major Business

2.11.3 Husky Energy Product and Services

2.11.4 Husky Energy DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Manildra Group

2.12.1 Manildra Group Details

2.12.2 Manildra Group Major Business

2.12.3 Manildra Group Product and Services

2.12.4 Manildra Group DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Jilin Fuel Alcohol

2.13.1 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Details

2.13.2 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Major Business

2.13.3 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Product and Services

2.13.4 Jilin Fuel Alcohol DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Essentica

2.14.1 Essentica Details

2.14.2 Essentica Major Business

2.14.3 Essentica Product and Services

2.14.4 Essentica DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Ace Ethanol

2.15.1 Ace Ethanol Details

2.15.2 Ace Ethanol Major Business

2.15.3 Ace Ethanol Product and Services

2.15.4 Ace Ethanol DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Pannonia Bio

2.16.1 Pannonia Bio Details

2.16.2 Pannonia Bio Major Business

2.16.3 Pannonia Bio Product and Services

2.16.4 Pannonia Bio DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Alcogroup

2.17.1 Alcogroup Details

2.17.2 Alcogroup Major Business

2.17.3 Alcogroup Product and Services

2.17.4 Alcogroup DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 United Petroleum

2.18.1 United Petroleum Details

2.18.2 United Petroleum Major Business

2.18.3 United Petroleum Product and Services

2.18.4 United Petroleum DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Envien Group

2.19.1 Envien Group Details

2.19.2 Envien Group Major Business

2.19.3 Envien Group Product and Services

2.19.4 Envien Group DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 CropEnergies

2.20.1 CropEnergies Details

2.20.2 CropEnergies Major Business

2.20.3 CropEnergies Product and Services

2.20.4 CropEnergies DDGS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global DDGS Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global DDGS Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 DDGS Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 DDGS Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global DDGS Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global DDGS Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global DDGS Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America DDGS Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America DDGS Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America DDGS Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe DDGS Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe DDGS Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe DDGS Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific DDGS Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific DDGS Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific DDGS Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America DDGS Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America DDGS Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America DDGS Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa DDGS Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa DDGS Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa DDGS Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa DDGS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global DDGS Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global DDGS Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global DDGS Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global DDGS Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global DDGS Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global DDGS Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global DDGS Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global DDGS Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 DDGS Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America DDGS Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe DDGS Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific DDGS Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America DDGS Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa DDGS Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 DDGS Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global DDGS Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global DDGS Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 DDGS Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global DDGS Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global DDGS Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG