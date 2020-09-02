Decanter Centrifuge Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Decanter Centrifuge market analysis, which studies the Decanter Centrifuge’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.
Global “Decanter Centrifuge Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Decanter Centrifuge market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Decanter Centrifuge market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Decanter Centrifuge market will register a 6.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1687.6 million by 2025, from $ 1308 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Decanter Centrifuge business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Decanter Centrifuge, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Decanter Centrifuge market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Decanter Centrifuge companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Includes:
Alfa Laval (Ashbrook Simon-Hartley)
Tomoe Engineering
GEA (Westfalia，Niro)
Flottweg SE
IHI Centrifuge
ANDRITZ Group
Hiller
Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha
Vitone Eco
Pieralisi
Noxon
Polat Makina
Hutchison Hayes Separation
HAUS Centrifuge Technologies
Siebtechnik GmbH
Rousselet Robatel
Drycake
Thomas Broadbent & Sons
GTech Bellmor
Centrisys
Hebei GN Solids Control
Haishen Machinery & Electric
Wuxi Zhongda Centrifugal Machinery
SCI (Shanghai Centrifuge Institute)
Swaco(US)
The Weir Group PLC
Elgin Separation Solutions
Nanjing Zhongchuan
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Two-phase Decanter Centrifuge
Three-phase Decanter Centrifuge
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Water and Sewage Treatment
Food Processing
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Mineral Industry
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
