Deception Technology Market (Application Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security, and Network Security) to 2026

The Global Deception Technology Market and forecast to 2026. The report includes detailed scenario based on by Component (Solutions, Services, Professional Services, and Managed Services), by Deception Stack (Application Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security, and Network Security), by Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

The Global Deception Technology Market is expected to grow from USD 1.48 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.72 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.04% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

The Global Deception Technology Market was valued at USD 1.48 Billion in 2018, is projected to reach USD 3.72 Billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.04%. Deception technology is a standalone platform that implements a trap to monitor the suspicious activities in the attack chain, and provides precise understanding of the attacker’s behavior. It tracks the activities of the intruder inside a network and lays the foundation for network administrators and analysts for incident response analysis. It activates attack on a decoy network, and sends alarms to original network which safeguard it from being manipulated. Growing incidences of data breaches and profound cyber-attacks worldwide are the major factors attribute to the growth of deception technology market in the coming years.

Market Overview:

The advanced deceptive technology is projected to save trillions of dollars affected by cyber-attacks worldwide in the coming years and are supporting the need for a secure platform to protect public and private infrastructure security necessities. The increasing investments in deception technology is expected to grow exponentially in various businesses verticals, from the government & BFSI, aerospace & defence and among other end use industries.

The major key Vendors includes in the Deception Technology market are Rapid7, Logrhythm, Trapx Security, Attivo Networks, Illusive Networks, Cymmetria, Guardicore, Allure Security Technology, Topspin Security, Varmour, Smokescreen Technologies, Acalvio Technologies

Report Description:

The base year for the study has been considered 2018, historic year 2015, 2016, and 2017, the forecast period considered is from 2019 to 2026 The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of Deception Technology market by component, deception stack, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a vital role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026 Porter’s Five Forces model is used in order to recognize the competitive scenario in the deception technology market. This report incorporates the industry analysis which is focused on providing an extensive view of the Deception Technology market The study also includes attractiveness analysis of vertical segment and region which are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and attractiveness in terms of present and future opportunity for understanding the future growth of the market The report provides company profile of the key players operating in the deception technology market and a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offering, segment market share, regional presence, business strategies, innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, partnerships, SWOT analysis, and key financial information. The market estimates have been evaluated by considering the effect of different political, economic, social, technological and legal factors which are based on our extensive secondary research, primary research, and in-house databases.

NOTE : The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this Deception Technology Market industry. Cordially get in touch for more details.

