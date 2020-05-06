Decline in Key Applications of Curling Sports Equipment During Covid-19 Crisis May Slow Growth Rate

In 2029, the Curling Sports Equipment market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Curling Sports Equipment market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Curling Sports Equipment market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Goldline Curling

Olson Curling

BalancePlus Sliders

Andrew Kay & Co

Acacia Sports

Hardline Curling

Tournament Sports

Canada Curling Stone

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Broom

Shoes

Slider

Stone

Apparels

Others

Segment by Application

Specialty Stores

Department Stores

Online Retails

