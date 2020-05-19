Decline in Key Applications of Digital Mapping Cameras (DMC) During Covid-19 Crisis May Slow Growth Rate

In 2029, the Digital Mapping Cameras (DMC) market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Digital Mapping Cameras (DMC) market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Digital Mapping Cameras (DMC) market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Leica Geosystems

Intergraph (Z/I Imaging)

Microsoft Vexcel

Applanix

Imperx

Vexcel Imaging

DIMAC Systems

IGI

Jena-Optronik

RolleiMetric

Wehrli/Geosystem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

8-bit DMC

10-bit DMC

12-bit DMC

14-bit DMC

16-bit DMC

Other

Segment by Application

Commercial

Military

Research Methodology of Digital Mapping Cameras (DMC) Market Report

The global Digital Mapping Cameras (DMC) market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Digital Mapping Cameras (DMC) market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Digital Mapping Cameras (DMC) market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.