Decline in Key Applications of Foodservice Equipment During Covid-19 Crisis May Slow Growth Rate
segmented as follows:
- By Product Type
- By End User
- By Region
On the basis of product type the market is segmented into the following:
- Food Preparation Equipment
- Slicers & Peelers
- Mixers & Grinders
- Food Blenders
- Processors
- Others
- Drink Preparation Equipment
- Drink Blenders
- Juicers
- Ice Crushers
- Others
- Cooking Equipment
- Grills
- Fryers
- Ovens
- Toasters
- Others
- Heating & Holding Equipment
- Warmers
- Merchandisers
- Sauce Dispensers
- Others
- Refrigerators & Chillers
- Baking Equipment
- Merchandisers
- Dishwashers
- Other F&B Service Equipment
Cooking equipment accounts for one-third of total foodservice equipment market. However, food preparation equipment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:
- Full Service Restaurants
- Quick Service Restaurants
- Caterers
- Hotels & Club Restaurants
Full service restaurants are expected to dominate foodservice equipment market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing number of quick service restaurants are creating high growth opportunities for foodservice equipment market.
Regions covered in the report are as follows:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the key players included in this study on the global laboratory casework market are AB Electrolux, Ali S.p.A, Hobart Corporation, Manitowoc Foodservices Inc., Fujimak Corporation, Hoshizaki Electrical Co. Ltd, Rational AG, Dover Corporation, Tupperware Brands Corporation ,Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., Libbey Inc., Vollrath Co., Midddleby Corporation, Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc.,
