Decline in Key Applications of Foodservice Equipment During Covid-19 Crisis May Slow Growth Rate

A recent market study on the global Foodservice Equipment market reveals that the global Foodservice Equipment market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Foodservice Equipment market is discussed in the presented study.

The Foodservice Equipment market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Foodservice Equipment market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Foodservice Equipment market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

By Product Type

By End User

By Region

On the basis of product type the market is segmented into the following:

Food Preparation Equipment

Slicers & Peelers

Mixers & Grinders

Food Blenders

Processors

Others

Drink Preparation Equipment

Drink Blenders

Juicers

Ice Crushers

Others

Cooking Equipment

Grills

Fryers

Ovens

Toasters

Others

Heating & Holding Equipment

Warmers

Merchandisers

Sauce Dispensers

Others

Refrigerators & Chillers

Baking Equipment

Merchandisers

Dishwashers

Other F&B Service Equipment

Cooking equipment accounts for one-third of total foodservice equipment market. However, food preparation equipment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:

Full Service Restaurants

Quick Service Restaurants

Caterers

Hotels & Club Restaurants

Full service restaurants are expected to dominate foodservice equipment market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing number of quick service restaurants are creating high growth opportunities for foodservice equipment market.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some of the key players included in this study on the global laboratory casework market are AB Electrolux, Ali S.p.A, Hobart Corporation, Manitowoc Foodservices Inc., Fujimak Corporation, Hoshizaki Electrical Co. Ltd, Rational AG, Dover Corporation, Tupperware Brands Corporation ,Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., Libbey Inc., Vollrath Co., Midddleby Corporation, Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc.,

