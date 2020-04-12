Decorative Coatings Market Forecast to 2025: Global Industry Analysis by Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications

Decorative Coatings Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Decorative Coatings industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Decorative Coatings manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Decorative Coatings market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Decorative Coatings Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Decorative Coatings industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Decorative Coatings industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Decorative Coatings industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Decorative Coatings Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Decorative Coatings are included:

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global decorative coatings market by segmenting it in terms of by base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for decorative coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global decorative coatings market. Some of the major companies operating in the decorative coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., BASF Coatings GmbH, The Sherwin Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Clariant, Nippon Paint, Celanese Corporation.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global decorative coatings market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global decorative coatings market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Resin

Acrylics

Polyurethanes

Alkyds

Vinyl Acetate Emulsions

Epoxies

Others (including Polyester and Fluropolymer)

Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Technology

Water-borne

Solvent-borne

UV-cured

Others (including Powder-based and Oil-based)

Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Application

Residential New Construction Repainting

Non-residential New Construction Repainting



Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various resin, technology, and application where decorative coatings is used

It identifies key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the decorative coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global decorative coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Decorative Coatings market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players