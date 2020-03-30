Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market 2019 Global Size, Upcoming Trends, Top Players, Regional Analysis, Share, Growth Factors and Industry Outlook till 2027

The Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market report delivers exceptional insights on the major developments unfolding in the Healthcare industry. The Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and End-User, and provides in-depth research of the existing and upcoming market conditions.

Deep brain stimulation is a device based therapy which involves implantation of electrodes within certain areas of the brain which produce electrical impulses. The amount of stimulation is controlled by a pacemaker-like device, which is placed in the upper chest. A wire connects this pacemaker-like device to the electrodes in the brain that travels under the skin. The deep brain stimulation devices are used for the treatment of dystonia, essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease, stroke recovery, major depression and many others.

Additionally, the technological advancements improving the DBS devices and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures likely to add novel opportunities for the global deep brain stimulation devices market in the forecast period.

Boston Scientific Corporation

ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA

Medtronic

LivaNova PLC

NeuroPace, Inc.

Zynex Medical

Neuronetics

NeuroSigma, Inc.

Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd.

Abbott

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

The Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market is classified by product which comprises open-loop DBS and neuroethics of DBS. The market by application can be categorized into Parkinson’s disease, tremor depression, Alzheimer’s disease, dystonia and Tourette syndrome. The market based on the end user is segmented as hospitals and research centers.

